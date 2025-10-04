Assam Rifles celebrate Dussehra with local community in Jamugurihat

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: Assam Rifles celebrated Dussehra with great enthusiasm at Bn HQ, Lokra on Thursday, stated a press release. The event, held in the morning, witnessed the participation of around 1000 people, including locals from the Lokra area and unit personnel. The celebration showcased the cultural and traditional significance of the festival, highlighting the triumph of good over evil. Various cultural performances, devotional songs, and traditional rituals were conducted, creating a festive and vibrant atmosphere. The programme strengthened the bond between the force and the local community while promoting cultural harmony and mutual respect. The event concluded with the distribution of sweets.

