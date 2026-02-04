Gohpur police Foil Firearms Smuggling Attempt, Intercept Vehicle Near Arunachal

A CORRESPONDENT

BISWANATH CHARIALI: Based on input received from sources regarding the movement of a small vehicle carrying illegal firearms towards Arunachal Pradesh via the Gohpur National Highway, a swift operation was launched by Gohpur police on Sunday night and accordingly, a naka checking operation was conducted. During the operation, a vehicle bearing registration number AR153615 was successfully intercepted. Police also apprehended four persons namely Hiba Bhai (25 years), Hiba Daniel (18 years), Kon Lindum (23 years), and Dongda Chagit (29 years), all residents of Arunachal Pradesh. Police managed to recover four factory-made pistols and four empty magazines from their possession.

