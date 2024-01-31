Assam: 64th Bn Sashastra Seema Bal apprehended three for gold smuggling

GUWAHATI: Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB)’s 64th Battalion apprehended three Indian citizens who were engaging in illegal gold smuggling at the border outpost, Daranga on Monday. Sh. Kanhaiya Singh, Commandant, 64th Battalion (SSB), received information that some individuals were crossing the border from Bhutan and smuggling millions worth of gold into Indian territory. To address the issue, he formed a team under the supervision of Sh. Prashant Gautam, Deputy Commandant, 64th Battalion. The team was led by Assistant Commandant Sh. Devan Singh. The operation was executed with thorough vigilance and resulted in the successful seizure of the smuggled gold biscuits.

Approximately 2 kilograms and 60 grams of 24-carat gold, in the form of 103 biscuits, with an estimated value of around INR 1.3 crores, were confiscated from the arrested individuals. Additionally, INR 112,600 was seized. Indian currency and 2,705 foreign currency were seized from them. These individuals were attempting to transport the smuggled gold to Mumbai after crossing the border. The incident occurred within one kilometre of the international border between Bhutan and India, near the Daranga border interaction team (BIT) of the 64th Battalion SSB, and was commended for the successful operation led by Sh. Kanhaiya Singh, CO 64 bn and his team.

