Golaghat: Congress leader eyes Dergaon Assembly ticket amid controversy

A CORRESPONDENT

GOLAGHAT: Sharp reactions have emerged among the public as a Congress leader facing multiple pending court cases reportedly seeks the party ticket from the Dergaon Legislative Constituency in Golaghat district.

According to allegations, Poranjyoti Saikia, a resident of Bongabari in the Khumtai Assembly constituency and state vice president of the Other Backward Classes (OBC) department of Assam Pradesh Congress, has had a controversial past. In his youth, he was reportedly involved in antisocial activities in the greater Khumtai area, coming under the scrutiny of the local Komargaon police. He also spent a significant period in Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, and other regions before eventually settling in Guwahati.

With the support of some leaders of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee, Saikia assumed the role of vice president of the Pradesh Congress OBC department and has been active in Congress politics for nearly 18 months.

Reports indicate that he is considering contesting the upcoming Assembly elections from either Dergaon or Khumtai constituency using the Congress party ticket. Several cases against him are currently pending in the Court, and he reportedly requires anticipatory bail under provisions of the home department.

