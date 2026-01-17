Golaghat: Demand raised for exemption of journalists at Rangamati Toll Gate

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: At the Rangamati toll gate on National Highway 37 in Golaghat district, toll collection has been continuing since January 12. Demanding the closure of the Rangamati toll gate on NH-37, strong protest programmes have been carried out by local residents under the leadership of the Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti and the Chhatra Mukti Sangram Samiti.

Complaints have been received that vehicles carrying newspapers, along with journalists, are not being given exemption at this toll gate. In this regard, the Bokakhat Sub-Divisional Journalists’ Association has demanded complete exemption for vehicles carrying newspapers as well as for journalists.

According to a statement issued by the sub-divisional journalists’ association, a demand has been submitted to the District Commissioner to take effective measures for granting the exemption. Various reactions regarding this toll gate continue to emerge. It is also learnt that a discussion was held on Friday with the District Commissioner on this issue.

