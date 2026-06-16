Golaghat: Dr Hiren Gohain honoured with Martyr Kushal Konwar Award 2026

A CORRESPONDENT

GOLAGHAT: Eminent intellectual and writer Dr. Hiren Gohain was honoured with the Martyr Kushal Konwar Award–2026 at a programme organised by the Golaghat District Committee of the Tai Ahom Yuva Parishad (TAIPA) in collaboration with its Women’s Wing. Unable to attend due to health reasons, Dr. Gohain sent a written message that was read out by Pikumoni Dutta. In his address, he expressed gratitude for the award, noting that it was especially meaningful because it came from Golaghat, a place closely linked to his childhood memories. He also said the recognition highlighted that the legacy of the Ahoms extends beyond the era of the Swargadeos. Dr. Gohain praised the efforts of TAIPA, drawing appreciation from the audience.

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