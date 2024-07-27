Golaghat Health Department Launches Stop Diarrhoea Campaign at Municipality Board Office

GOLAGHAT: The Health department of Golaghat launched Stop Diarrhoea Campaign at the conference hall of the office of the Municipality Board, Golaghat recently.

The joint director of Health Services, Dr Ranjit Bhuyan officially launched the campaign which will run till Septemper 20, 2024. The objective of this campaign is to prevent under-5 children deaths due to diarrhoea. During the campaign awareness generation was done by field level workers on the importance of ORS and Zinc to treat basic diarrhoea and distribution of ORS packets to households with under-5 children. In the ceremony apart from the joint director of Health Services, Golaghat, additional CM&HO, Dr Sanjiv Saikia, CM&HO (CD), Dr Bharat Phukan, Superintendent - SKKCH, Dr Dilip Deka, Superintendent, SKMCH, Dr B. Deuri, and SDM&HO (School Health), Dr Ranjit Hazarika attended the event. Moreover, all SDM&HOs of BPHCs, superintendents of Model Hospital and CHCs, sectoral medical officers, counsellors, district epidemiologist, DPMU, BPMU and others were present.

