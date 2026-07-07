Golaghat Health Department Observes World Zoonoses Day with Awareness Drive

A CORRESPONDENT

GOLAGHAT: On the occasion of World Zoonoses Day, the Health Department of Golaghat organised an awareness programme at the Outpatient Department (OPD) of Swahid Kushal Konwar Civil Hospital on Monday. The programme aimed to raise awareness among patients, attendants, and the general public about zoonotic diseases—illnesses that can spread from animals to humans. District health officials, including the district epidemiologist, district media expert, and microbiologist, educated people about diseases such as rabies, bird flu, swine flu, leptospirosis, and Japanese encephalitis.

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