Neglect mars historic Zero Point Park, cradle of Stilwell Road and WWII sacrifice in Assam

A CORRESPONDENT.

DIBRUGARH: Amid the lush green landscapes of Lekhapani in the Tinsukia district stands a fading yet powerful symbol of one of World War II's greatest engineering achievements, the Zero Point Park, where the Stillwell Road's history has been depicted, but now the park stands in dilapidated condition.

At the centre of this historic legacy lies Zero Point Park at Singri village - the sacred starting point of the Stilwell Road project.

Once renovated and beautified under the initiative of former Margherita MLA and Cabinet minister Pradyut Bordoloi to preserve the memory of this global wartime landmark, the park has now reportedly fallen into alarming neglect.

Stretching nearly 1,736 kilometres from Ledo, in Assam, to Kunming, in China, the legendary route was carved through dense forests, treacherous hills, and unforgiving terrain under the leadership of American General Joseph Warren Stilwell during the Second World War.

The road was constructed through the immense sacrifice and determination of nearly 15,000 American soldiers, along with more than 50,000 workers, including Indians, Chinese nationals, and indigenous communities such as the Sema, Tangsa, Singpho, Tai Khamti, Tai Phake, Abor, and Mishmi tribes.

Iron rods have allegedly been stolen, boundary walls damaged, signboards removed, and children's play equipment vandalised, leaving the heritage site in a deteriorating condition.

Expressing serious concern over the state of the park, All Assam Tangsa Student Union (AATSU) central executive committee president Nayung Mossang has appealed to Margherita MLA Bhaskar Sharma and the Margherita Co-District Administration to take immediate action for the restoration and proper maintenance of the site.

Mossang has urged the authorities to reconstruct the damaged infrastructure and deploy adequate security personnel to prevent further vandalism and theft.

"Zero Point is not merely a park; it is sacred ground where General Joseph Stilwell and thousands of brave workers began a journey that connected nations and changed the course of history," Mossang stated.

The Stilwell Road remains a symbol of international cooperation and sacrifice, reflecting the shared history and enduring ties between India, the United States, China, and the indigenous communities of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh.

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