Golaghat: Khumtai’s Biswajit Baruah qualifies for National Chess Championshi

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BOKAKHAT: Biswajit Baruah, a student from Thengal village in Khumtai, Golaghat district, has qualified for the National Chess Championship, bringing pride to the region.

From July 6 to 8, the Vidya Bharati Purvottar Kshetra Chess and Yoga Competition, organised under the Shishu Shiksha Samiti, was held at Sankardev Shishu Niketan, North Lakhimpur. Biswajit, a Class VIII student, delivered an impressive performance in the tournament.

Competing in the Under-14 Chess category, he finished among the top four, thereby securing a place in the national-level championship. The National Chess Championship is scheduled to be held in Kurukshetra in October.

Biswajit's achievement has brought immense joy to his family as well as to sports enthusiasts in the area. He is the elder son of Apurba Baruah, a firefighter with the Armed Forces, and Pranjumoni Phukan, a teacher, both residents of Thengal village.

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