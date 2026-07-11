Golaghat: Lack of Irrigation Pushes Kuruwabahi Farmers into Crisis Amid Dry Spell

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: Relentless heat and prolonged dry weather have created a crisis for farmers across Golaghat district. The agricultural fields have dried up, with large cracks appearing in the soil. Helpless farmers have been performing traditional rituals such as frog marriages and other rain-invoking customs in the hope of bringing rainfall, but these efforts have yielded no results. Meanwhile, they claim that they have received no assistance from the government, even as the sowing season is rapidly passing by.

In the Kuruwabahi area of Bokakhat sub-division, the situation has become particularly alarming. The absence of any alternative irrigation system has left hundreds of farmers from villages including Merkan, Singadoriya, Chinakan, Nagaon, and Madhupur in a desperate situation.

According to local sources, although there is a water supply scheme in Nagaon village, it is insufficient to provide adequate irrigation to the wider agricultural area. Due to the lack of maintenance and modernisation, the scheme has failed to meet the needs of farmers. Therefore, local farmers have appealed to Bokakhat MLA Atul Bora to upgrade the irrigation project by installing modern equipment and pipelines so that water can reach more farmlands. They have also urged the MLA to visit the affected fields at the earliest and take appropriate measures.

At present, while a few financially well-off farmers have managed to arrange irrigation through shallow pumps and other means at their own expense, the majority of poor farmers cannot afford such measures.

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