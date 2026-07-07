Nalbari farmer Chakradhar Barman earns Rs 4 Lakh a year through smart farming

Barman has transformed 25 bighas of ancestral land into a thriving farm through innovation, sustainable practices, and government-backed schemes

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: At a time when unemployment remains a major concern for the youth, progressive farmer Chakradhar Barman of Nadala village under the Chamata Agricultural Development Circle in Nalbari district has emerged as a shining example of self-reliance by adopting modern, scientific, and profitable farming practices.

Cultivating nearly 25 bighas of ancestral farmland, Barman has established himself as a successful farmer through dedication, hard work, and the effective use of technical guidance provided by the Agriculture Department. He practices organic paddy cultivation on around 10 bighas while growing a variety of vegetables and cash crops throughout the year, including spinach, coriander, black gram, potatoes, mustard, chillies, and green peppers.

One of his most notable innovations is the successful cultivation of coriander during the summer season using vermicompost on land previously used for mushroom farming. This eco-friendly practice has helped improve soil fertility and increase crop productivity, making it a model for sustainable agriculture.

Through diversified farming, Barman earns an annual income of approximately Rs 3 lakh to Rs 4 lakh, demonstrating the economic potential of integrated agricultural practices. A regular beneficiary of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme, Barman also supplies 150 to 200 maunds of paddy every year to government procurement centres, receiving timely payments at remunerative prices, which has further strengthened his confidence in farming.

Alongside crop cultivation, he has also diversified into livestock farming. His farm currently has four cows and around 15 improved-breed goats, providing him with additional sources of income and making his farming enterprise more sustainable.

Officials of the Agriculture Department have played a key role in his success. Agricultural Development Officer Shekharjyoti Gogoi and Agricultural Extension Assistant Diganta Rajbongshi have regularly guided him in adopting modern agricultural technologies. Following the department’s advice, Barman has also insured all his crops under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, ensuring protection against natural calamities and crop losses.

He has also benefited from a solar-powered irrigation pump provided with the support of the District Agriculture Office, enabling regular irrigation even during dry spells and significantly improving crop productivity. Barman has urged educated unemployed youth to take up farming as a viable path to self-employment and financial independence.

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