Sonitpur: Meritorious Students of Dahal Clan Felicitated at Gamiri Programme

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: The state committee of the Dahal Pratisthan, in association with the Sonitpur and Biswanath district committees, and in collaboration with the Chaiduar block committee of the Dahal Pratisthan, held its executive meeting and a felicitation programme at the Saraswati Mandir located at Gamiri on Thursday. Meritorious students of the Dahal clan who have passed the recently declared HSLC and HS examinations with flying colours were felicitated with citations, gamosas, and packets of books by the organization.

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