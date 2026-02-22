MLA Mrinal Saikia inaugurated key rural roads in Khumtai constituency

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: After the completion of construction work, several roads in the Khumtai constituency were formally inaugurated today by MLA Mrinal Saikia. The roads inaugurated include the road connecting Dhodar Ali to the Krishi Vigyan Kendra, the internal road of Butolikhowa Tea Estate, Senderiting Tea Garden Road, Khumtai Tea Garden Road, Daigroong Tea Garden Road, the road connecting Numaligarh Bypass to Bokial, the road connecting Numaligarh Bypass to Daigrang Jungle Line, the road connecting 2 No. Ponka Grant to Dhalajan, the road connecting Borgoria Gaon to Moran Beel, and Borgoria Ahom Chuk Road.

Speaking on the occasion, MLA Mrinal Saikia stated that the improvement of these roads will directly benefit residents of several villages. He added that the development will boost the rural economy of the region and significantly improve communication and connectivity.

Also Read: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma announces Mrinal Saikia as BJP candidate from Khumtai