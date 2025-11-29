Golaghat police seize drugs from luxury vehicle; three arrested

A CORRESPONDENT

GOLAGHAT: Golaghat police busted a drug haul from a luxury vehicle at Arengapara of Golaghat town under Golaghat police station on Thursday night.

According to reports, a team of Golaghat police seized a luxury XUV vehicle carrying drugs worth several lakh rupees at Arengapara area in Golaghat town and arrested three young men. A whitecoloured car, bearing registration AS23AA3532, was travelling from Merapani toward Bokakhat when a tipoff led officers to stop it. During a thorough search, a large quantity of drugs was recovered from the vehicle. Those arrested have been identified as Raja Ali, Abukar Ali, and Asik Ahmed. The three are being held for further questioning, and the investigation is ongoing as authorities suspect additional contraband may be hidden in the car.

