Golaghat: Pregnant woman dies due to alleged negligence of hospital staff

A CORRESPONDENT

GOLAGHAT: A shocking incident took place at Golaghat on Tuesday night wherein a pregnant woman lost her life due to alleged negligence of the doctor and nurses of Swahid Kushal Konwar Civil Hospital.

As per reports, a pregnant woman named Imaria Soreng, resident of Murphulani tea estate, was admitted to the Swahid Kushal Konwar Civil Hospital but was reportedly not provided even primary treatment till 4 hours after being admitted. Later, she died after severe abdominal pain.

Husband of the victim Rafael Kheria said that around 2pm his wife Imaria Soreng was taken to the hospital with labour pains. He said that she was left sitting on a bench in the corridor for 2–3 hours without any medical attention. Afterwards, when the family finally moved her to the delivery room, she was again left unattended for about an hour and a half. Both Emerya and the baby died as a result of the prolonged lack of care, he said. The family has filed a complaint accusing the hospital staff of gross negligence. Relatives gathered at the hospital, demanding an immediate investigation and strict action against those responsible.

Also Read: One arrested under POCSO Act in Demow after minor girl found pregnant