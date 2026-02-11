Golaghat publishes final electoral roll; 9.02 lakh voters registered

A CORRESPONDENT

GOLAGHAT: The Golaghat district administration published the final photo electoral roll for the year 2026 on Tuesday at the DC's office conference hall.

The final electoral roll covers five constituencies in the Golaghat election district: 103 Golaghat LAC, 104 Dergaon LAC, 105 Bokakhat LAC, 106 Khumtai LAC, and 107 Sarupathar LAC. According to an official report by the Golaghat district administration, the total number of voters in the Golaghat election district is 9,02,657. In 103 Golaghat LAC, there are 2,01,387 voters, including 99,458 male voters, 1,01,927 female voters, and 2 voters of the third gender. In 104 Dergaon LAC, the total number of voters is 1,77,529, with 87,114 male voters and 90,415 female voters.

In 105 Bokakhat LAC, there are 1,64,648 voters, including 79,952 male voters, 84,695 female voters, and 1 voter of the third gender. In 106 Khumtai LAC, the total is 1,71,697 voters, with 84,124 male voters, 87,568 female voters, and 5 third-gender voters. In 107 Sarupathar LAC, there are 1,87,396 voters, including 94,114 male voters, 93,280 female voters, and 2 third-gender voters.

The final report also includes details of additions, deletions, and corrections in each constituency. In 103 Golaghat LAC, 6,715 voters were added, 13,871 were deleted, and 6,662 were corrected. In 104 Dergaon LAC, 6,035 voters were added, 9,687 were deleted, and 5,649 were corrected. In 105 Bokakhat LAC, 5,121 voters were added, 7,863 were deleted, and 4,048 were corrected. In 106 Khumtai LAC, 6,582 voters were added, 8,939 were deleted, and 7,187 were corrected. In 107 Sarupathar LAC, 4,603 voters were added, 16,715 were deleted, and 4,649 were corrected. Overall, the final electoral roll includes 29,056 newly added voters, 57,075 deletions, and 28,195 corrections.

This final electoral roll will be available at the office of the District Election Officer, the Election Registrar Office, and at the respective voting centres.

