Golaghat School Marks Children’s Day with Anti-Drug Awareness Programme

A CORRESPONDENT

GOLAGHAT: Children’s Day celebrations at Nahorbari MV School evolved into a powerful learning experience this year, with over 250 students and teachers engaged in an anti-drug awareness session. The session, organized under the CSR initiative of Cairn Oil & Gas, aimed to educate students about the harmful effects of substance use and empower them to make informed, healthy choices.

Led by Ananya Kakoty, Cluster Resource Centre Coordinator (CRCC), Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan, the session featured poster-making activities, interactive games, and open discussions to help students understand the far-reaching consequences of drug abuse on individuals, families, and communities.

“Children’s Day is a reminder that every child deserves a safe and healthy future. Awareness on drug abuse will help them make wise choices and say no to habits that can harm their lives,” said Kakoty, who led the session. Students participated enthusiastically, using art and creativity to express their commitment to staying drug-free. “I understood that saying no to drugs means saying yes to my dreams and my family,” shared Rahul Gogoi, a class V student.

A Cairn Oil & Gas spokesperson added, “This initiative is part of our continuous efforts to engage meaningfully with the community. Educating young people about such issues is essential for building stronger, safer neighbourhoods.”

Also Read: Anti-drug awareness programme and free health camp organized in Nazira