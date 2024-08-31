Golaghat to Host Level III Mock Drill on Toxic Gas Release at NRL on September 13

GOLAGHAT: A meeting was held on Thursday at the conference hall of the District Commissioner, Golaghat which was chaired by Nandita Baruah, CEO, DDMA, Golaghat.

After briefing the members of the agenda, a PPT was presented by senior officials of the NRL fire safety department on the mockdrill to be organized in the coming month at NRL, Golaghat. The meeting was apprised of a Level III Mock Drill which will be carried out and the type of emergency which will be of toxic gas release. The presentation explained on the H2S Gas properties and the exposure symptoms along with first aid measures.

It was informed that as notified by NDMA, Delhi, a mock drill will be conducted by NDRF in a vulnerable site where chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear agents can affect human health and toxic chemicals that can cause poisoning. As NRL, Golaghat being the biggest industry in the district faces potential hazards and due to its vulnerability, it was chosen for conducting the mock drill.

The chair requested all the line departments for their full cooperation and call on the NDRF, SDRF and other stakeholders to give out their best so that the public may learn something and benefit them in times of disaster of this level. The meeting decided to hold the mock- drill on September 13 at NRL, Golaghat.

The meeting was attended by Subash Ch. Baishya, DSP , Robert Handique, AGM, APDCL, Dr. B.K Phukan, CM & HO and other officers of line departments.

