Gold and Cash Stolen from Cultural Worker’s House in Nazira

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: A daring theft took place in Nazira town’s Ward No. 1 on Monday, leaving the local residents in shock. The residence of Lekharani Phukan, a cultural worker and resident of Ward No. 1, was burgled while she was away at a hospital in Sivasagar.

The thieves broke into the house through the back door and made off with gold ornaments and cash. The incident occurred when the family was away from home.

The Nazira Model police station was informed about the incident, and a police team arrived at the scene. The police have registered a case and started an investigation.

