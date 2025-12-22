Three adolescents from same family killed in Bokakhat road accident

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: National Highway 37 has turned into a death trap in Bokakhat. At around 12:30 pm on Sunday, in Barchapari under Numaligarh, three adolescents from the same family of Behora Mikirchang Pahar Line were killed after their motorcycle was hit by an unidentified truck. The motorcycle bearing registration number AS05Q2583, which was heading from Behora towards Bokakhat, was struck by the truck.

As a result of the collision, Tuli Munda (18 years) died on the spot while Samir Tanti (14 years) succumbed to his injuries at Bokakhat hospital. Panchami Tanti (14 years) died at Dergaon while being taken to Jorhat for advanced treatment. Samir was a Class IX student of Numaligarh Higher Secondary School, while Panchami was a Class VIII student of Behora Model High School.

The tragic death of the three adolescents has triggered tension in the Behora Mikirchang Pahar Line area. The Barchapari stretch witnesses road accidents almost daily, with many people being injured or killed. How three minors were allowed to travel on a single motorcycle without police intervention has also become a matter of serious concern.

Various organizations in Numaligarh have expressed deep condolences over the deaths.

