Golok Barbaruah Higher Secondary School felicitates HSLC achievers, sports week winners

A Correspondent

Numaligarh: A prize distribution ceremony for the annual sports week, along with a felicitation programme for students who passed the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) examination, was held on Friday at Golok Barbaruah Higher Secondary School in the Golaghat district, with a day-long schedule of events.

The prize distribution ceremony was conducted under the chairmanship of the school managing committee president, Pradip Bora. Before the program started, a moment of silence was observed in memory of the untimely demise of school staff member Anju Saikia.

The welcome address was delivered by the school principal, Purabi Senapati. The prize distribution function, anchored by assistant teacher Pankaj Bora, included awards for winners of the 2025–26 sports week. Additionally, Pari Dutta was awarded for regular attendance throughout the academic year. Students securing the first and second divisions in each class were also honoured. Those who scored 100% marks in individual subjects in the annual examination were given special awards, initiated by teacher Shibeshwar Dutta.

Following this, a felicitation programme was held under the presidency of social worker Dilip Kumar Barbaruah.

Invited guest and journalist Chandan Gogoi delivered an inspiring speech for the students. Other speakers included Sanjiv Gogoi (Finance Secretary of Golaghat District Students’ Union), writer Pavitra Barbaruah, retired teacher Bitul Saikia, ward members Pankaj Baruah and Golap Dutta, and village head Bitul Saikia, who all addressed the students.

The institution later felicitated the students of the school who passed the HSLC examination. Notably, in the recently declared results, all 31 candidates from the school passed, achieving a 100% success rate. Students who secured letter marks were individually rewarded with cash incentives by principal Purabi Senapati and teachers Pankaj Bora, Shibeshwar Dutta, Banani Dutta, and Ujjal Chaliha.

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