Sonitpur to observe Good Governance Week with ‘Prashasan Gaon Ki Ore 2025’ Drive

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: With the objective of promoting transparency, accountability, and efficiency in public administration, Sonitpur district will observe the 5th Good Governance Week (GGW) from December 19 to December 25, in line with the nationwide programme.

The weeklong initiative, titled ‘Sushasan Saptah: Prashasan Gaon Ki Ore 2025,’ will focus on expeditious disposal of pending public grievance cases and ensuring improved and time-bound service delivery. As part of the campaign, concerned officers will conduct field visits to the locations related to grievances to facilitate on-the-spot resolution.

Following the disposal of grievances, officers have been instructed to upload case details along with photographs on the Good Governance Portal. The district administration has also decided to organize special field-level grievance redressal camps at block development offices, circle offices, and other departmental offices to ensure direct outreach to the public.

In addition, a workshop on good governance practices and initiatives undertaken in Sonitpur district over the past five years will be organized as part of the Good Governance Week activities.

