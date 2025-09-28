Goreswar puja pandals host eco-awareness drive amid celebrations

A CORRESPONDENT

GORESWAR: As part of an environmental awareness campaign, the Goreswar branch of the Assam Science Society organized awareness meetings at several Durga Puja pandals in the Goreswar area on Saturday.

The meetings, conducted under the chairmanship of Dimbeswar Rajbanshi, president of the Goreswar branch, and introduced by secretary Makunda Kakati, were addressed by Assam Science Society coordinator Dharmakanta Rajbanshi, headmaster of Naokata Milan Suwali High School Jitesh Biswas, executive member of the society Mohsinul Haque Ahmed, Biren Chandra Das, journalist Latif Choudhury, and Madan Deka.

