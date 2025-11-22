Goreswar Science Society organizes competitions at Magurmari Kalbari High School

A CORRESPONDENT

GORESWAR: Under the initiative of the Aryabhatta Science Centre, Goreswar unit, the annual science-based competitions were held on Thursday at Magurmari Kalbari High School near Naokata in Tamulpur district in four categories after the Headmaster of Magurmari Kalbari High School, Tapeshwar Kalita, hoisted the flag of the Aryabhatta Science Centre, while retired Principal Baruakanta Brahma and journalist Rabindranath Deka planted saplings.

The competitions were inaugurated by former executive member of Assam Science Society and prominent social worker, Subhashranjan Das. Students from 12 nearby educational institutions participated in the competitions which included drawing, model-making, extempore speech, and concept-based competitions.

At noon, a public meeting and prize distribution ceremony was held under the presidentship of retired Headmaster and science activist Lohit Chandra Boro. The meeting began with a group song performed by the students of Magurmari Kalbari High School. The purpose of the meeting was explained by Asim Deka, Coordinator of Aryabhatta Science Centre, Goreswar.

Addressing as the chief guest, retired subject teacher of Goreswar Higher Secondary School, Ramesh Chandra Nath, delivered a speech on scientific inventions as well as the eradication of superstition and blind beliefs.

In addition, reporter Abdul Latif Choudhury and former President of Sadou Bodo Primary Teachers’ Association, Krishnadas Swargiari, also delivered speeches on environmental conservation and the eradication of superstitions.

The meeting was also attended by Principal Kabin Boro, Headmaster Jitesh Biswas, Makunda Kakati, Biren Das, and several dignitaries from various educational institutions.

Also Read: Aryabhatta Science Centre organizes science festival at Orang Girls’ ME School