Government Launches 'Sampoornata Abhijan' to Boost Development in Underdeveloped Regions

GORESWAR: In an effort to drive rapid and effective development in underdeveloped regions of the country, the government, has launched the ‘Sampoornata Abhijan’, as part of the broader initiatives of the Aspirational Districts Programme (ADP) and the Aspirational Blocks Programme (ABP).

The ninety days special developmental campaign to achieve saturation in different parameter indicators called ‘Sampoornata Abhijan’ supervised by NITI Aayog had been launched in Tamulpur Development Block in Tamulpur district on Friday along with 499 other aspirational blocks in the country.

In this connection, the Tamulpur district administration organized a launching ceremony at Tamulpur Higher secondary school auditorium on Friday. Hemant Kumar Rabha, nominated MCLA of the BTC, Kabita Fancha ADC, Hemangini Choudhury, representative of NITI Aayog , Deba Kumar Basumatary BDO of Tamulpur Development Block , Pabitra Narzary, TCLCC chairman, Fellowship member Rwisumi Boro Nitiraj Saharia, Rakhi Sarma, government officials and staff of stakeholder government agencies were present on the occasion along with others.

Hemant Kumar Rabha, nominated MCLA of the BTC attended the programme as the chief guest and highlighted ‘Sampoornata Abhijan’ campaign as a part of Prime Minister’s dream to develop the underdeveloped districts and blocks in the country.

