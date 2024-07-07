Phani Bhusan lays foundation of IOCL’s Nutritional Rehabilitation Centre at Bongaigaon Civil Hospital

KOKRAJHAR: In yet another significant initiative of the Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) of Bongaigaon Refinery (BGR), a 50-bedded Nutritional Rehabilitation Centre (NRC) for mother and child and 500 LPM Medical Oxygen Generation Plant at Bongaigaon Civil Hospital was inaugurated by the Lok Sabha MP Phani Bhusan Choudhury on Friday at Bongaigaon Civil Hospital. The NRC was a noble venture of the CSR initiative of the Indian Oil Corporation Ltd, Bongaigaon Refinery in collaboration with the district administration, Bongaigaon. The foundation stone for the renovation and development of the playground of Birjhora HS School, Bongaigaon was also laid on the occasion.

Sources from the BGR said the schemes had been taken up under the Corporate Environment Responsibility (CSR) initiatives of the Indian Oil Corporation Ltd, Bongaigaon Refinery. Nabadeep Pathak, District Commissioner, Bongaigaon, Nayan Kumar Barua, Executive Director & Refinery Head, Bongaigaon Refinery, Mihir Singhal, CGM (TS, HS&E), Keshav Chandra Daimary, GM I/C (HR), Musukha Boro, GM (EMS) and other senior officials from Bongaigaon Refinery and district administration, Bongaigaon were present.

Sources also said a request was received from the Office of the District Commissioner, Bongaigaon for setting up of a Nutritional Rehabilitation Ward at Bongaigaon Civil Hospital for mothers and newborn babies and accordingly, the Bongaigaon Refinery accepted the proposal and constructed the 50 bedded Nutritional Rehabilitation Centre. The Centre has been provided with all the requisite medical facilities inclusive of a generator. The rehabilitation centre would provide quality healthcare services to mothers and newborn babies during the antenatal, intra-natal and post-natal period.

The Indian Oil Corporation Ltd, Bongaigaon Refinery has installed and commissioned a 500 LPM Medical Oxygen Gas generation plant with booster compressor for cylinder refilling at Bongaigaon Civil Hospital. MP Phani Bhusan Choudhury, appreciated the contributions of the Bongaigaon Refinery towards the society. He said the facilities provided by the Bongaigaon Refinery will go a long way in providing additional basic health facilities in Bongaigaon Civil Hospital. He also requested the concerned departments to maintain the facilities provided.

Choudhury also laid the foundation stone for renovation and development of Birjhora H S School playground on the same day under the CSR initiative of IOCL. This playground serves as a hub for various sporting and community activities and the renovation and development works of the playground will be carried out by the Bongaigaon Refinery.

Meanwhile, an MoU was also signed between the Indian Oil Corporation Ltd, Bongaigaon Refinery and the Office of the District Commissioner, Bongaigaon for the renovation and development of Birjhora Mahavidyalaya, Bongaigaon in the presence of MP Phani Bhusan Choudhury, Nabadeep Pathak, District Commissioner, Bongaigaon, Nayan Kumar Barua, Executive Director & Refinery Head, Bongaigaon Refinery, Mihir Singhal, CGM(TS&HSE), Keshav Chandra Daimary, GM I/C(HR), Musukha Boro, GM(EMS), Hemonti Bala Ray Barman, Principal In-charge, Birjhora Mahavidyalaya and other senior officials from district administration, Bongaigaon. The Bongaigaon Refinery as a responsible corporate has always been at the forefront for bringing positive changes to its stakeholders.

Also Read: BTC CEM Pramod Boro Inspires Young Girls During NTPC Salakati’s Educational Tour; Highlights Importance of Education and Empowerment

Also Watch: