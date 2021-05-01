Government MV School at Teliapathar village at Moran renovated

A CORRESPONDENT



DEMOW: Ascend Telecom Infrastructure Pvt Ltd, Assam and North East Circle had organized an event at Government MV School at Teliapathar village at Moran in Dibrugarh district in the first week of April, 2021. The school is located in a remote area and has 150 students and eight teachers.

The students mainly belong to BPL families of nearby locations. The Circle Head of Ascend Telecom Infrastructure Pvt Limited for North East and Assam, Jatin Kumar Borah picked up the school for renovation under CSR initiative of the company in order to provide a better environment to the students to pursue quality education.

The company handed over the renovated school property to the school authority. Besides the students, teachers and headmaster, some renowned persons of the locality along with villagers were present on the occasion.

Also Read: COVID-19: Decision on HSLC examination after May-4 review meeting

Also Watch: Himanta Biswa Sarma Offers Prayers at Kali Temple in Behali





