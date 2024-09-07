Government Sneh Sparsh Initiative Launches Diagnostic Drive for Critical Heart and Blood Disorders in Children with National Health Mission Assam

Tezpur: Under the Government Sneh Sparsh initiative, in collaboration with the National Health Mission Assam, a comprehensive diagnostic drive for identifying children with critical heart and blood disorders commenced on September 1. This campaign, aimed at securing a brighter future for children suffering from such ailments, includes a 10-day statewide initiative offering 100% free medical services to the affected children. On the first day, a special diagnostic camp was held at Tezpur Medical College and Hospital, where over 400 children under the age of 18 from four districts—Sonitpur, Darrang, Biswanath, and Udalguri—were brought by their guardians. 121 children had been registered. Dr. Karuna Hazarika, the Principal of Tezpur Medical College, formally inaugurated the camp, noting that many children have benefited from this initiative since its inception on June 20, 2010, under the then Health Minister and current Chief Minister. Originally launched in three medical colleges, the programme has now expanded to include 13 medical colleges across the state. Children identified with heart and blood disorders during this camp will receive treatment at Narayana Hrudayalaya in Mumbai. Participating in today’s camp were senior pediatric hematologist Dr. Chintan Vyas and pediatric cardiologist Dr. Priya Pradhan from Narayana Hrudayalaya, Mumbai.

The Sneh Sparsh initiative provides 100% funded healthcare services for children up to 14 years old suffering from conditions like leukemia and thalassemia that may require bone marrow transplants. Additionally, children aged 0 to 18 years born with congenital heart defects (CHD) will also receive free treatment under this programme.

