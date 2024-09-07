Trinamool Congress MP Sushmita Dev urges Union Home Ministry to release Biplab Sarma Commission report

Guwahati: Trinamool Congress MP Sushmita Dev has hit out at the Assam Government and Union Home Ministry for failing to publicly release the Justice (retd) Biplab Sarma Commission report.

The MP has criticized the Union Home Ministry for not giving a clarification whether the report has been accepted by the ministry or not. “Biplab Sarma Committee was set up by the central government home ministry. They gave a report. I don’t know if this report has been accepted or denied by the Home Ministry of India. Secondly, this report is not officially made public. It’s not on the website of the Ministry of Home in the centre. It is not on the website of the Assam government. So what is officially in this report? You have to tell the people of Assam.” the MP said.

The TMC MP further criticized the Chief Minister for not making the report public for scrutiny and not clarifying what are the specific recommendations accepted and to be implemented by the state cabinet. “The chief minister in the cabinet meeting in upper Assam has said 67 recommendations are there. We will implement 57 recommendations. Which 57 recommendations? Make the report public, only Assam has the copy, Trinamool doesn’t have, Congress doesn’t have, CPM doesn’t have, no one has it. So where is the official copy of this report? We cannot rely on a leaked copy.” she added.

The TMC MP also asked that if the Union government has accepted the report, then they should show the order publicly, she said, “If the central government has accepted it, and approved it, then show us that order that it is approved. There is nothing in the public domain to say the Biplab Sarma Committee report has been accepted by the government of India. There is no official release of that report.”

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had announced on Wednesday that the state cabinet approved the implementation of 57 out of 67 recommendations from the Justice (retd) Biplab Sarma Commission for implementing Clause 6 of the Assam Accord. CM Himanta, in a post on X, stated that this stands as one of the most significant efforts since Independence to protect the rights of the people of Assam.

The recommendations will be applicable across the state, except 6th schedule areas and Barak Valley. In these regions, the recommendations will be implemented only after the concurrence of the authorities and the people in those regions. Clause 6 of the Assam Accord states that the Assamese people’s cultural, social, linguistic identity, and heritage should be protected, preserved, and promoted through appropriate constitutional, legislative, and administrative safeguards. (ANI)

Also Read: CEM of BTC Pramod Boro calls upon teachers to maintain spirit of teamwork on occasion of Teachers’ Day celebration in Chirang district

Also Watch: