Government trying to silence protesting voices: Hindu Yuba Chhatra Parishad

LAKHIMPUR: “The Government of Assam is trying to silence the protesting voices of the community by destroying the upcoming generations by making them alcohol-addicted with high amount sale of liquor in the State.”

This statement was made by Hindu Yuba Chhatra Parishad, Asom following Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s aim to boost excise revenue from alcohol sales through a two-pronged approach. In a press statement sent to the media on Monday, AYCPA central committee president Balen Baishya and general secretary Madhav Das said the government had made a serious mistake in choosing liquor for revenue collection. They also claimed that this mistake would destroy the community in the coming days.

“If the nation is destroyed by running the state with the revenue collected from liquor, then for whom is such development?” Baishya and Das said through the same statement.

In the same statement, Baishya and Das said, “The government has already made the community idle and workless by providing the benefits of a number of beneficiary schemes. Despite such circumstances, if the liquor is made available with widespread sale, there is a risk that the upcoming generations will be completely destroyed.”

HYCPA has strongly opposed the high amount sale of alcohol and demanded the Government of Assam to scrap the beneficiary schemes to balance the financial situation of the State. The president and the general secretary of the organization asserted that the present role of the government regarding liquor policy has disappointed the public.

