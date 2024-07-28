Governor Gulab Chand Kataria holds meeting with Chirang district administration

Guwahati: Governor Gulab Chand Kataria attended the inaugural ceremony of Assam State Convention of Seemanta Chetna Mancha Purvottar at Bengtol College in Chirang district on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor said that the sense of security of the nation will be ensured when the villages in the border areas are adequately developed in terms of education, employment, sports, and lifestyle improvements. He said, “It is heartening that Seemanta Chetna Manch Purvottar is contributing immensely to fostering a sense of national security among our citizens and rekindle the spirit of nationalism.” He further said that Seemanta Chatna Mancha Purvottar since the very beginning has been working dedicatedly to unite the people living along the border areas of Northeast and inculcating in them a sense of belongingness. It is because of its unrelenting functions the border areas people have been organized as resourceful unit to serve the country.

First Lady of Assam Anita Kataria; Akhil Bharatiya Executive Member RSS Ullash Kulkarni; National Coordinator, Seema Jagaran Manch Murlidhar; CEM BTR Pramod Boro along with a host of other dignitaries attended the inaugural ceremony.

Later, the Governor on the last leg of his Lower Assam visit, held a review meeting with the district administration of Chirang and heads of security agencies at the conference hall of the DC office.

During the meeting, the Governor reviewed the progress of state and central government flagship programs. He reviewed the activities of various departments such as Social Welfare, Public Works Department, Public Health Engineering, Irrigation, Health and Family Welfare and Fisheries. During the meeting the Governor stressed on the need of Aadhaar seeding to enable the beneficiaries to enjoy the fruits of various government schemes. He also asked the District Commissioner to expedite the construction of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin.

While reviewing the Education Department, the Governor took note of the teachers’ position in high schools, and asked the DC to ensure that the teachers’ services are adequately and prudently used to stimulate the human resources of the district. Reviewing the Health and Family Welfare department the Governor commended the Health Department for the implementation of Ayushman Bharat, Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, and e-KYC initiatives in the district.

During the review of the PWD, the Governor took note of the ongoing development projects. Taking review of the Industry, Commerce and Public Enterprises Department, the Governor reviewed Prime Minister’s Formalization of Micro Food Processing Enterprises scheme and asked the DC to expedite implementation of the scheme.

Additionally, the Governor reviewed the implementation of schemes under NABARD, the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY), and the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY). In his interaction with the Superintendent of Police, the Governor expressed satisfaction over the prevailing law and order of the district. He asked the SP to use men and materials to deal with the cyber crimes assiduously, stated a press release.

