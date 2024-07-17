Governor Gulab Chand Kataria Orders RN Brahma Civil Hospital in Kokrajhar to Retain Civil Hospital Status

KOKRAJHAR: An order to continue at the RN Brahma Civil Hospital, Kokrajhar, with its previous status as a civil hospital was issued by Governor Gulab Chand Kataria.

The commissioner and secretary to the government of Assam for Medical Education & Research Department, Siddharth Singh, said in cancellation of this department’s earlier notification No. 204/201 3/463 dated August 8, 2022, the Governor of Assam was pleased to notify that the RN Brahma Civil Hospital, Kokrajhar, will continue to function as a civil hospital until further notice.

The conscious citizens of Kokrajhar, including former Cabinet Minister Pramila Rani Brahma, former deputy chief of BTC Kampa Borgoyary, and leaders of tribal groups and civil society, took out a rally and sit-in-protest several times to register their protests against the shifting of six departments of the RN Brahma Civil Hospital, doctors and paramedical staff, and machinery to Kokrajhar Medical College and Hospital (KMCH), Besorgaon. The civil society group led by former Minister Pramila Rani Brahma met the CEM of BTC Pramod Boro and the Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on the issue. They demanded the continuation of public services at the lone premier hospital in the BTC area, RN Brahma Civil Hospital, with the same status.

In their recent meeting with the Chief Minister in Guwahati, Sarma assured that the RN Brahma Civil Hospital will continue to have the same status for providing services to people. Many citizens of Kokrajhar expressed their gratitude to the Chief Minister and the Governor for the fresh notification of the continuation of RN Brahma Civil Hospital.

