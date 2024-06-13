Governor Gulab Chand Kataria Summons BTC Legislative Assembly Session on June 18; CEM Pramod Boro to Present Budget

KOKRAJHAR: In exercise of the powers conferred by the clause (1) of the Article 174 of the Constitution of India, as amended up-to-date, the Governor of Assam, Gulab Chand Kataria, who is also the constitutional head of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) has summoned the Bodoland Territorial Council Legislative Assembly to meet at 10 am on June 18 in the Council Assembly House at Bodofa Nwgwr, Kokrajhar. The CEM of BTC Pramod Boro will table the council’s budget in the session.

