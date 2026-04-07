Raijor Dal candidate Hari Prasad Saikia criticizes Asom Gana Parishad’s Atul Bora

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: Hari Prasad Saikia, the candidate of Raijor Dal supported by the opposition alliance in Bokakhat constituency, strongly criticized NDA candidate and AGP president Atul Bora, while praising the developmental works carried out by Khumtai constituency MLA Mrinal Saikia.

Participating in an interaction programme with journalists of the greater Kamargaon area held on Monday at the office of the Kamargaon Regional Journalists’ Association, Hari Prasad Saikia stated that Atul Bora, during his tenure as the MLA of Bokakhat, failed to fulfil even his basic responsibilities. He further said that compared to the work done by Atul Bora as a cabinet minister, the BJP MLA of the neighbouring Khumtai constituency, Mrinal Saikia, had implemented more developmental projects.

Reacting to remarks made at a massive NDA election rally held on Sunday in the Bihora area of Bokakhat, where Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and BJP State president and MP Dilip Saikia reportedly termed Raijor Dal as a ‘chaotic party,’ Hari Prasad Saikia said that if protesting against the wrongdoings of the government was called ‘chaos,’ then they are always ready to engage in such ‘chaos.’

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