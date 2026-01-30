Nagaon: Congress leader Manowar Hussain Faruky intensifies poll campaign

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: In the run-up to the 2026 Assembly election, Congress leader Manowar Hussain Faruky, Secretary of the Nagaon District Congress Committee, has intensified his election campaign in the Dhing constituency. Faruky has been working tirelessly to strengthen the party’s organization and connect with the people in every panchayat and region of the constituency.

His efforts have earned him a strong reputation as a dedicated leader who is always available to address the problems and concerns of the people.

With the AIUDF having held the Dhing seat for the past 15 years, Faruky’s campaign aims to revive the Congress party’s fortunes. His focus on reorganizing the party at the panchayat and booth levels has boosted morale among Congress workers.

Many believe Faruky is a strong contender for the Congress ticket, given his grassroots connection and relentless work for the party. The Congress party’s decision on its candidate will be crucial in determining the political landscape of Dhing.

