Great Assam School Shakeout Programme held in Kamrup to promote disaster preparedness

A CORRESPONDENT

PALASBARI: The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), in collaboration with the Department of School Education, Government of Assam, and UNICEF Assam, organized the Great Assam School Shakeout Programme (GASSP) 2025 at Barbhitha Anchalik High School in Kamrup district on Wednesday. The event, inaugurated by Principal Abdul Hamid and senior teacher Dhiraj Ch Kalita, featured a mock drill demonstrating emergency responses to fire and earthquake situations. Fireman Rupjyoti Nath from Chhaygaon Fire and Emergency Services led the practical session, showcasing safety measures and rescue techniques. Volunteer Sayedur Rahman from the administration also addressed the students, encouraging them to act as safety ambassadors for their communities.

