Green Globe and Assam Pollution Control Board Celebrate World Bicycle Day with Rally in Nalbari

Nalbari: On the occasion of the World Bicycle Day, the Green Globe, Nalbari in collaboration with Regional Office, Kamrup, Pollution Control Board, Assam organized a bicycle rally on Monday.

Deepak Das, famous singer, actor and a famous cyclist of Assam flagged off the cycle rally along with Mamoni Goswami, Executive Engineer and Assistant Executive Engineer from Regional Office, Kamrup, Pollution Control Board, Assam.

Deepak Das addressed the participants about the need of regular cycling for healthy lifestyle and to conserve the environment. Goswami also interacted the cyclists and emphasized what can be done to reduce air pollution to keep our air clean and healthy. The inaugural speech was given by Biswajit Sharma president, The Green Globe and the vote of thanks was given by Rajesh Dutta Baruah. More than 50 cyclists were participating the cycle along with officials of PCBA and some members of The Green Globe.

In this cycle rally, specially designed badges for the occasion of World Bicycle Day were distributed among the participants, cyclists and others people present the event.

