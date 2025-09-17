Group Commander visits NCC Academy to review Republic Day Camp Preparations

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: The Group Commander of the Tezpur group NCC, Brigadier Prashant Chauhan, SM (Sena Medal), visited the NCC Academy, Jorhat, on Tuesday to take stock of the ongoing Pre-Republic Day Camp, informed a source. On his arrival, the NCC cadets welcomed him with a guard of honour. He was briefed about the ongoing preparations for the Republic Day Camp by Colonel Abhijit Bhambere, Contingent Commander, Colonel Madhab Boro, Camp Commander, Colonel Siddharth Khatri, Officer In-Charge Cultural contingent, Colonel GS Chahal, SM, Officer In-Charge of Drill, Lieutenant Colonel S Zamkholun, Officer In-Charge of Flag Area, and Lieutenant Colonel Akshay Das, 2IC of cultural contingent. The Group Commander then visited the drill ground, flag area, and cultural practice area and interacted with the participant cadets.

Also Read: North Eastern NCC Pre-Republic Day camp begins at Jorhat with 402 Cadets

Also Watch: