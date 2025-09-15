North Eastern NCC Pre-Republic Day camp begins at Jorhat with 402 Cadets

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: The 10-day Pre-Republic Day camp of the North Eastern Directorate NCC, conducted by 5 Assam Battalion NCC, began at NCC Academy, Jorhat on September 13. The inaugural ceremony was held at the conference hall on Sunday which was inaugurated by Colonel Madhab Boro, the camp Commandant. During his inaugural session, Colonel Boro stated about the importance of RDC camp for an NCC cadet and its value. A total of 402 cadets from 8 NCC groups under the NER directorate comprising Army, Navy, and Air wing participated in the camp.

