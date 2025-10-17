Assam: 11 Rohingyas detained at New Bongaigaon railway station

OUR CORRESPONDENT

BONGAIGAON: In a late-night joint operation on Wednesday, personnel of the Government Railway Police (GRP) and Railway Protection Force (RPF) detained eleven suspected Bangladeshi nationals at New Bongaigaon railway station.

SI Sanjib Choudhury of GRP, New Bongaigaon, said, “Based on information regarding the movement of suspected Bangladeshi nationals on board Train No. 07030 – Agartala Special Fare (Charlapalli–Agartala) UP, a joint team of GRP and RPF staff conducted a search when the train arrived at about 23:05 hrs. During the search in Coach No. B1, eleven suspected individuals were detained for verification.”

All the detained persons were brought to the RPF Post, New Bongaigaon, for further interrogation. “During inquiry, they produced UNHCR (The UN Refugee Agency) identity cards and identified themselves as Rohingyas from Myanmar,” SI Choudhury stated.

The detained persons were identified as Ismail Azad, Aslya Begum, Mohammad Anas, Mohammad Anis, Safa, and Reema, all belonging to one family, along with Abdullah, Mohammad Nur, Noor Alam, Noor Kalima, and Nur Shahida, all hailing from Shab Bazar, PS – Boli Bazar, District – Maungdaw, State – Arakan (Myanmar).

SI Choudhury further informed that the group included men, women, and children, and that further verification and necessary legal action were being taken as per established procedures.

