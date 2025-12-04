Man detained with 148 Jio SIM cards at New Bongaigaon Railway Station

OUR CORRESPONDENT

BONGAIGAON: A routine evening check by the New Bongaigaon GRP Investigation Centre led to the apprehension of a man carrying an unusual consignment of SIM cards, raising alarms over a suspected illegal racket.

At around 8:30 pm, GRP personnel detained a man identified as Lal Miya Badsha after noticing suspicious behaviour at the railway station. Subsequent search revealed 148 Jio SIM cards in his possession, out of which 142 were found active. The man failed to produce any documents or valid justification for carrying the bulk consignment.

During interrogation, Badsha reportedly confessed that the SIM cards were handed over to him by Mozibur Rahman of Kalgachia, Barpeta, with instructions to deliver them to an unidentified person at Barddhaman railway station.

Preliminary investigation by GRP officials points to the possibility of a larger network involving an illegal SIM card syndicate with potential links to cyber fraud, online financial scams, and misuse of forged identities.

The accused has been taken to the Investigation Centre for further questioning. GRP has initiated the process of registering an FIR under relevant sections of law. Authorities suspect that the seized SIM cards may have been destined for use in organized cybercrime operations, and further probe is underway to trace the wider network.

