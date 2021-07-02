Guardian Minister Jogen Mohan inaugurates ICU in Haflong Civil Hospital

A CORRESPONDENT



HAFLONG: With the inauguration of the newly-constructed ICU at Haflong Civil Hospital, the dreams of Dima Hasao people have turned into reality.

Minister for Hills Area Development, Revenue & Disaster Management, Mines & Minerals, Jogen Mohan, who is also the Guardian Minister for Dima Hasao district, inaugurated much needed 11-bedded ICU in Haflong Civil hospital on Thursday. The inauguration was done in presence of North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council (NCHAC) CEM, Debolal Gorlosa, NCHAC chairperson Ranu Langthasa, NCHAC Medical EM, Samuel Changsan and other EMs and MACs

The inauguration was done in the wake of high demand for intensive care unit (ICU) in the district with ventilator facility. Congratulating all the doctors, nurses and health workers on the occasion of Doctors' Day, the minister felicitated them with traditional Dimasa muffler.

Minister Jogen Mohan, while addressing the media persons, said, "The ICU will improve the medical care facility in the district." He also took stock of the oxygen compressor room through which oxygen is supplied to the adjacent ICU.

Meanwhile, NCHAC Medical EM, Samuel Changsan has written to the State Government demanding five doctors, eight nurses, eight ward boys or girls, four cleaners, three ICU technicians and three oxygen supply operators.

Others present on the occasion were Principal Secretary, L Z Nampui, Deputy Commissioner Paul Barua, Superintendent of Police Jayant Singh, Joint Director of Health Service, Dr. Diplai Barman, doctors and officials.

