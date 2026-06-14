Guardian Minister Krishnendu Paul reviews reconstruction work on Haflong-Lumding highway

OUR CORRESPONDENT

HAFLONG: Dima Hasao Guardian Minister Krishnendu Paul on Friday reviewed the reconstruction work on the 3.4-km damaged stretch of the Haflong-Lumding National Highway at Gerem under Niriambanglo. Accompanied by ADC Shaurya Sharma, the minister also assessed progress on the proposed alternative road project.

Officials informed him that the status report for a 1.3-km alternative route has been prepared and the tender process is underway, with tenders scheduled to be opened on June 18. Stressing the need for speedy execution, the minister directed concerned departments to expedite the work and ensure a permanent solution.

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