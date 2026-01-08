Guardians’ rest room inaugurated at BS Konmoina Jatiya Vidyalaya in Tilapara

OUR CORRESPONDENT

BILASIPARA: In memory of social reformer Savitribai Phule, who fought against social evils like child marriage and sati system, and established the first school in Pune in 1848, a rest room for the guardians was inaugurated on Tuesday at the BS Konmoina Jatiya Vidyalaya in Tilapara. The rest room was donated by eminent social worker Dr Kanulal Das and is located in Ward No. 8 under Bilasipara municipality.

Dr Kanulal Das inaugurated the room by cutting the red tape while Manoj Phukan, BEEO, Bilasipara, lit the ceremonial lamp. In this connection, a general meeting was held in the school premises with Sunita Choudhury, Headmistress of the school, in the chair. The meeting was addressed by Trilok Chakraborty, President, managing committee of the school, Dr Kanulal Das, Brajendra Sarker, and Manik Lal Jain.

Also Read: Assam Health Minister Inaugurates Dialysis Centre at Sapekhati Hospital in Charaideo