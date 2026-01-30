‘Guru Vandan’ and student felicitation programme held in Dhubri

OUR CORRESPONDENT

DHUBRI: A ‘Guru Vandan’ and student felicitation programme was held at the auditorium of a local hotel under the initiative of the Dhubri branch of Bharat Vikas Parishad recently.

The programme was organized with the objective of honouring teachers who have made significant contributions in various fields of society and encouraging students who have achieved remarkable academic results despite adverse circumstances.

As per the tradition of the parishad, the programme began with the offering of floral tributes to the portraits of Bharat Mata and Swami Vivekananda, followed by the chanting of Vedic mantras and the rendition of the patriotic song ‘Vande Mataram.’

On the occasion, three distinguished teachers who have rendered commendable service to society were felicitated with traditional uttariyas and citations. They were former subject teacher of Bidyapara Boys’ Higher Secondary School Shubhrata Barua, music and tabla teacher Tarun Kar, and yoga instructor Shyamal Kanti Ghosh.

Another notable part of the programme was the felicitation of ten meritorious students who, despite being economically underprivileged, passed the High School Leaving Certificate and Higher Secondary examinations (Arts and Science streams) with distinction, and they were also honoured with uttariyas and certificates of appreciation.

