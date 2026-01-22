Sanatani bodies make clarion call to preserve Dhubri’s Hargauri temple

OUR CORRESPONDENT

DHUBRI: One of the oldest and highly revered shrines of Dhubri town, the Hargauri temple, located at Sen Para Botgachhtala More, adjacent to Dhubri railway station, was established in 1978. In 1982, under the initiative of the Sanatan community, the sacred marriage of the Banyan and Peepal trees was solemnly performed according to traditional rituals, an event that continues to stand as a living testimony to our religious and cultural heritage.

On Wednesday, with the aim of ensuring cleanliness and safety of the Hargauri temple, officials of the Sanatan Samaj, Dhubri, along with local Sanatani devotees, jointly carried out a cleanliness drive.

One of the activists of Dhubri Sanatani Samaj, Dipankar Majumder resented over the fact that though during the holy month of Shravan, they travel to temples across the state and the country to offer holy water to Lord Mahadev, but unfortunately, many temples in the town and surrounding areas remain neglected.

"To change this mindset is our moral and religious responsibility, so we humbly appeal to people from all sections of the Sanatani community to devote some time to take responsibility for the regular worship, cleanliness, and maintenance of the temples in our vicinity," Majumder appealed.

