Gurucharan University Observes First Foundation Day with Flag Hoisting Ceremony

A CORRESPONDENT

SILCHAR: Gurucharan University observed its first foundation day on July 15, which began with the flag hoisting by the Vice-Chancellor Professor Niranjan Roy. The daylong programme witnessed speeches by the chief guest, former DGP Dilip Kumar Dey, who is currently the Forensic Adviser to the State Government, while Prof Jyoti Sankar of Karnataka State Open University delivered the Kiran Shashi Nag Memorial lecture. A documentary on the premier institute, which had been upgraded to a state university, titled ‘Gurucharan University: Towards Excellence,’ produced by the Mass Communication Department, was shown. The university newsletter, edited by Dr Mridul Mohan Das, was also published on the occasion.

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