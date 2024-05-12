Gurukul Global Academy registers100 percent passing record in Higher Secondary science

NAGAON: Gurukul Global Academy, Nagaon clinched the achievement of 100 percent passing record especially in science stream in HS final examination 2024, the results of which were declared on Friday last.

While addressing a press conference today at the institution, the principal of the academy Arup Kumar Nag claimed that a total of 150 students in science from the institution appeared in HS final exam this time and among them, 20 students secured distinction marks while 61 students secured star marks. Besides, 138 students achieved 1st Division while only 20 students secured 2nd Division.

Debnath claimed that the faculty member of the institute initiated a combined integrated course in the institution since the beginning and within a couple of years the institution reached out its destination.

We are not only imparting the academic courses but also side by side imparting the integrated courses for competitive exams such as ZEE, NEET etc, Debnath claimed further. Amitabh Bora along with two other directors cum faculty members were also present in the press conference today. It’s pertinent to mention that Gurukul Global Academy, Nagaon was established in 2021 last.

