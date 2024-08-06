Gurukul Sangeet Nritya Kala Kendra Honors Dr. Sashi Kanta Saikia with Lifetime Achievement Award at 33rd Annual Function

Dibrugarh: Gurukul Sangeet Nritya Kala Kendra, a 35-year-old centre of music, dance and art in Assam honoured ‘Lifetime Achievement Award’ to Dr. Sashi Kanta Saikia, Principal of DHS Kanoi College.

The award was presented to Principal Dr. Saikia in the presence of hundreds of artists at the 33rd annual function of the centre held on August 4.

There are many centres in the country that are continuously promoting music, dance and art in Assam.

For the past 35 years, the centre has played a special role in the practice of music, dance and art and has produced many talented musicians, dancer and artist at the all-India level.

Presenting the award to the Principal at the annual function held at Lalchand Kanoi Auditorium of DHS Kanoi College, founder of the centre Guru Mukul Ahmed said, “The Gurukul family is very happy to award the Principal as he has worked tirelessly in various aspects for the development of Assam.

The award was presented to the principal in recognition of his outstanding contribution to various aspects of society including literature, education, environment, sports and many more. He has been awarded the title of ‘Karmasurjya’, ‘Dinabandhu’, ‘Dibru Hitoishi’ and others in recognition of his contribution to the society. He also awarded ‘Best Rural Journalist Award’, ‘Best Principal Performance Award, Academic Leadership Award, Most Enthusiastic Person honour, Asom Gaurav Award, Peace Ambassador Award, Dr. B. R. Ambedkar National Sanman Padak, Syed Abdul Malik Memorial Award, Bir Chilarai Award, North East Leadership Award, Seuji Pragjyotish Sanman, Seuj Ratna Award, Hasan Sarif Ahmed Samannoy Award, Paramananda Manab Sewa Ratna Award, Baba Saheb Dr. Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar Award, Best Administrator Award and more than 120 other social organizations and institutions has honoured and felicited him.

He is a writer, regular columnist and president of various organizations including prestigious and historic Dibrugarh Sahitya Sabha.

He has published about 40 books. DHSK College family is delighted to receive the ‘Lifetime Achievement Award’ as recognition for contribution to the society.

